A mild and breezy Saturday to end with overnight rain that continues into Sunday

Another dry and mild day is in store for the Chicago area Saturday. Sunshine will be abundant early Saturday with slowly increasing clouds through the day. Saturday’s forecast high of 56 would be nearly 30 degrees warmer than last Saturday. Temperatures will be in the 40s Sunday and Monday before a return to 50s on Tuesday.

A storm system will start the day Saturday in the southern Plains and will lift northeastward into the Chicago area, dramatically changing Sunday’s weather upon its arrival in the Midwest. The storm system will bring wind and chilly, raw NE winds to Chicago with wind gusts building to 30-35 mph. Winds will shift to the NNW Sunday afternoon as rain prepares to exit the Chicago area.

The highest rain amounts Saturday night and Sunday are expected south of the city with the lowest amounts expected closer to the Wisconsin border.

A change to noticeably colder air arrives with powerful NW winds Wednesday which will produce a day of steady or falling temperatures and wind gusts approaching 40 mph. Wednesday will begin a colder pattern with which is well timed with the first day of December and climatological winter arriving Thursday.