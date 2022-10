Summer -level warmth spread across Chicago during the second week of October 1989. This included 6 straight days with 70+ degree highs. Nested in this warm spell were 3 straight 80-degree days.

One of the most remarkable fall temperature reversals followed. A mid-month cold snap brought the city its greatest October snowfall on record–a 6.3 inch total over 3 days, from Oct. 18 through Oct. 20. Just 2 days removed from this event a stretch of 8 consecutive 70-degree days began.