From the National Hurricane Center

1. Central Tropical Atlantic (AL95): Showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organization in association with a tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for further development, and this system is expected to become a tropical depression in two or three days. Additional strengthening is likely late this week while the system moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph over the central and western portions of the tropical Atlantic. * Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...60 percent. * Formation chance through 7 days...high...90 percent.