From the National Hurricane Center 

1. Central Tropical Atlantic (AL95):
Showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organization 
in association with a tropical wave located several hundred miles 
southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.  Environmental conditions are 
forecast to be conducive for further development, and this system is 
expected to become a tropical depression in two or three days. 
Additional strengthening is likely late this week while the system 
moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph over the 
central and western portions of the tropical Atlantic.
* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...60 percent.
* Formation chance through 7 days...high...90 percent.