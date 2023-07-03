CHICAGO’S WEEKEND DELUGE — A RECORD-BREAKER
Widespread 3-8” rains centered on central Cook County
- Nothing like the drenching rain of this past weekend has happened in more than 3 years at our official Chicago observation site at O’Hare. There, the total weekend rainfall came to 3.82.” Nothing close to that amount has taken place on a single day there for more than 3 years, report my NWS Chicago colleagues.
- At Midway Airport, 4.01” fell Sunday which, reports veteran Chicago NWS observer Frank Wachowski, sets a new July 2nd record at the South Side site, eclipsing the previous July 2nd of 2.50” set back in May 2020.
- Other sections of the Chicago area were swamped by rains totaling 4 to nearly 9 inches—in particular a site one mile north/northeast of Berwyn—where an astounding 8.96” of rain fell, most of coming down Sunday. That’s an amount of rain twice that which falls in the full month of May—and it came down in a single day!
HEAVY RAIN ON SUNDAY, JULY 2
Here’s a map of weekend rainfall from National Weather Service-Chicago and a NWS Romeoville Doppler graphic depiction of the rains:
- A slow-moving low pressure system that crawled across the Midwest combined with copious amounts of atmospheric moisture to result in multiple extended rounds of heavy/torrential rainfall in and near Chicago, leading to flash flooding.
- This occurred after localized 1-2” rainfall amounts occurred over parts of the Chicago metro and nearby areas during the afternoon and evening of July 1st.
- Daily rainfall totals in and in the immediate vicinity of Chicago ranged from roughly 3 to 7 inches, though a few localized areas received over 8 inches of rainfall.
- The worst of the flooding occurred on the west and southwest sides of Chicago and in the near west and southwest suburbs.
- Chicago-O’Hare Airport received 3.35″ of rain on July 2nd, which surpassed Chicago’s previous daily record rainfall of 2.06″ set on July 2, 1982. Chicago-Midway Airport received 4.68″ of rain.
- This was the highest daily rainfall total to be observed at Chicago-O’Hare Airport since May 2020, when O’Hare received 3.53″ of rain on May 14 and 3.11″ of rain on May 17.
JULY 4th HUMID AIR AND 90s SPILL OVER INTO WEDNESDAY, FUELING POTENTIALLY ACTIVE LATE WEDNESDAY/WEDNESDAY NIGHT THUNDERSTORMS WHICH THREATEN SEVERE WEATHER
Decidedly cooler temps move in Thursday into Friday; a second shower and thunderstorm system may produce clusters of thunderstorms later Saturday, Sunday and Monday, modeling supports above normal rainfall continuing with further impact on the drought a good bet
- 90-degree temps have been no stranger to Chicagoans over the years on the 4th of July, and they certainly won’t be this year.
- The 4th has historically been this area’s warmest holiday of the year. Five years since 2000 have produced 90 degree or hotter highs on July 4th, and Tuesday’s high is likely to be the 6th. 90 degree or hotter temps have occurred on 2 of 10 July 4s on average over the 153-year observation record here, dating back to 1871.
- The heat Tuesday and Wednesday is to come amid higher humidities with dew points which reflect atmospheric moisture levels, surging toward 70-degree level later Tuesday and into the low 70s Wednesday—VERY MUGGY LEVELS. The marriage of heat and humidity is to produce peak Chicago heat indices of 90-95 Tuesday and of 93 to 101 degrees Wednesday.
- The weekend rains fell unevenly across the area, targeting central cook county with a near 9” deluge, but teasing the least impacted areas north and west of Chicago with rains measured in just hundredths of an inch
- The 3.82” which fell at O’Hare was that site’s heaviest calendar day rain in the more than three years since May 2020. Midway saw even heavier rains with Frank Wachowski reporting 4.05” there. A home weather station one mile north of Midway Airport ,checked in with 6.34” illustrating how sharply rainfalls can vary in the warm season over small distances.
- But, it was areas toward the Wisconsin line in McHenry and Boone counties — only a TRACE of rain fell at Capron, 0.01 at Belvidere and a paltry 0.04” at South Beloit — in which the HUGE SPREAD IN area rainfalls was most evident.
- Dwight to the southwest of Chicago (with 0.08”) and Rensselaer, IN to the south with just 0.08” were also prime examples of areas missed by the deluge which caused such horrific flooding problems in Chicago and its close-in suburbs.
- Heavier than normal rainfalls appear to be a good bet to cover the coming week—so does a severe weather threat late Wednesday and/or Wednesday night
- When rains and potentially strong t-storms accompanying an incoming cold front sweep the area late Wednesday and Wednesday night, strong jet-stream winds will have moved into Chicago’s airspace, increasing prospects that t-storms, fueled by tropical moisture and steamy low-90-degree high temps, may grow severe.
- Model rainfall forecasts struggle with the HUGELY VARIED nature of warm season rains. Surveying AN ARRAY of model forecasts to see the sort of range in rainfalls which are being generated, offers an overview of potential rainfall’s intensity. The guidance remains clear to suggest an ABOVE NORMAL precip trend is likely to continue to dominate the coming week and beyond.
- Current modeling projections generate a wide range in potential rainfalls, but in general terms, totals from 0.60 to 1.90” bracket many current precipitation forecasts. If this past weekend illustrates one point clearly, it’s the fact that when t-storms are involved, locally heavy rainfall totals can and do occur. The potential for amounts beyond those being forecast is a real possibility in the moisture-rich summer atmosphere.
- The big weekend rains now have pushed July’s opening rain tally at O’Hare to 11 times normal — while easing but not completely erasing — the rainfall deficit since April 1st to 71% normal
- While the opening 3 days of July have produced a TOTAL RAINFALL of 3.82”—FAR ABOVE the normal 0.32” to date — a deficit continues for April 1 through July 3rd. 8.91” is on the books for that period — just 71% of the 12.66” which is considered “normal” for the period.