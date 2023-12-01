WGN WEATHER HEADLINES

WELCOME TO DECEMBER, 2023 — the beginning of the 3-month METEOROLOGICAL/CLIMATOLOGICAL WINTER SEASON (which includes December, January and February)!

The new month arrived overnight at midnight — and it’s historically been Chicago’s 3rd coldest month of the year, seeing on average over the most recent 30-year period 7.6″ of snow. (January is typically the coldest; February, the 2nd coldest month of the year in Chicago).

We have an El Niño running in the equatorial Pacific — a warming of ocean waters which includes a decrease in easterly trade winds there. The warming of waters there have upstream and downstream impacts on global weather — so the impacts of El Niños typically reach far beyond the equatorial Pacific.

In Chicago, our in-house work on past El Niños since 1950 shows something like 60% of Decembers and meteorological winter seasons end up milder and drier than other winters. This DOESN’T mean, cold surges or snowstorms will be completely absent — but it could cut the number of each is history is any guide.

The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center’s incorporates past impacts El Niños — suggesting the month may, overall, end up milder than “normal” with reduced precip. NO two El Niños are precisely the same, so there are some uncertainties in any monthly or season projection — but there’s history which suggests these trends may hold for the coming month.

THIS MORNING HAS SEEN STILL ANOTHER INTERESTING POST from Alaska-based National Weather Service climatologist Dr. Brian Brettschneider (https://twitter.com/Climatologist49) ranking December for snowfall.

Dr. Brian Brettshneider posts the following on this graphic Friday morning: “December is the snowiest month of the year for locations in dark pink.” Follow Brettschneider’s analyses here: https://twitter.com/Climatologist49)



STRONG EL NIÑOS

Here from NOAA’s climate team are the observed meteorological/climatological winter (December, January and February) precip trends during the 7 most recent strong El Niños. History can be instructive in what may lie ahead this winter in terms of precip across the country.

You can see that there are differences from one El Niño to the next — but that several recurrent trends stand out. Among them: A number of sub-par winters in terms of precip in sections of the Midwest at the same time a number of past El Niño winters have feature huge precip surpluses in the Gulf State and along the East Coast as well as in the West.

NORTHERN LIGHTS

We were under an overcast which began raining on us overnight here in Chicago — and thus couldn’t see the Northern Lights — which were observed in clearer skies to our north — such as those over Door County and Michigan’s UP (i.e. Thursday night/Friday morning).

Harvey Pokorny sends us this shot of the Northern Lights which were visible Thursday night just north of Green Bay

Katherine Lombardo photographed these Northern Lights in central Wisconsin at 5-30am CST Friday morning

CLICK TO ENLARGE