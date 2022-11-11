A cold weekend will be followed by a cold week with periodic light snow and flurry chances

The Chicago area is in for the chilliest weekend of the season and the coldest stretch of weather since March. The weekend will average 23 degrees colder than the previous weekend when high temperatures were in the 60s at O’Hare Airport. The depth of the cold air in the Saturday will set up an unstable atmosphere which will support cloud cover and the potential for flurries. While northern Illinois will likely see only flurries, northwest Indiana, especially LaPorte and Porter counties, may see lake effect snow develop. Cold northwest winds traveling across a much warmer Lake Michigan will produce clouds and the potential for snow on the south end of the lake. Surface temperatures are still quite warm so most if not all snow will melt when it reaches the surface.

The cold weather pattern will continue for the upcoming week and is expected to continue through Thanksgiving and beyond.

After the chance for flurries Saturday, periodic light snow or flurries chances return Monday night and continue through Wednesday night.

Freeze warnings are in effect early Saturday for western Oklahoma, except for the panhandle, and central and west central Texas. The freeze warning is for temperatures expected to drop to the upper teens to lower 20s in some locations.