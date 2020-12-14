A cold Monday in Chicago – but nothing like 4 years ago!

It’s a cold Monday in Chicago – but nothing like four years ago
Monday morning was one of the four chilliest morning’s yet in the 2020-21 cold season with lows of 28 at O’Hare and 27 at Midway.
But flash back to four years ago when the Chicago area was in the midst of a truly frigid early season cold spell that was to see three sub-zero morning lows in the Dec 13-20 period in 2016.
Check out the Dec 13-20 high/low Chicago temps in 2016:
- Dec 13, 2016 22/2
- Dec 14, 2016 19/3
- Dec 15, 2016 9/-2
- Dec 16, 2016 20/7
- Dec 17, 2016 22/18
- Dec 18, 2016 18/-7
- Dec 19, 2016 15/-13
- Dec 20, 2016 28/14
Now that was REAL early season cold!
For the latest weather updates, go to wgnv.com/weather.