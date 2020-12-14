A cold Monday in Chicago – but nothing like 4 years ago!

It’s a cold Monday in Chicago – but nothing like four years ago

Monday morning was one of the four chilliest morning’s yet in the 2020-21 cold season with lows of 28 at O’Hare and 27 at Midway.

But flash back to four years ago when the Chicago area was in the midst of a truly frigid early season cold spell that was to see three sub-zero morning lows in the Dec 13-20 period in 2016.

Check out the Dec 13-20 high/low Chicago temps in 2016:

  • Dec 13, 2016 22/2
  • Dec 14, 2016 19/3
  • Dec 15, 2016 9/-2
  • Dec 16, 2016 20/7
  • Dec 17, 2016 22/18
  • Dec 18, 2016 18/-7
  • Dec 19, 2016 15/-13
  • Dec 20, 2016 28/14

Now that was REAL early season cold!

