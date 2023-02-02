Wednesday saw a boost in area temps, but a new cold punch arrives Thursday with frigid arctic air plunging temps to single-digits.
Temperatures will fall to the low single digits in the city Friday morning with temperatures below zero well inland. Wind chill Friday morning will be in the 10 below to 20 below range.
Temps rebound Saturday…
Temperatures quickly rebound to the mid 30s Saturday and to near 40 degrees on Sunday. The warming trend will continue early next work week with high temperatures Monday and Tuesday in the low to mid 40s.
Chicago’s January 2023 Stats
Month ends with well-above normal temps, above normal precipitation, but below normal snowfall…