Wednesday saw a boost in area temps, but a new cold punch arrives Thursday with frigid arctic air plunging temps to single-digits.

Temperatures will fall to the low single digits in the city Friday morning with temperatures below zero well inland. Wind chill Friday morning will be in the 10 below to 20 below range.

Temps rebound Saturday…

Temperatures quickly rebound to the mid 30s Saturday and to near 40 degrees on Sunday. The warming trend will continue early next work week with high temperatures Monday and Tuesday in the low to mid 40s.

While dry conditions are expected for Chicago Thursday through the daytime hours on Monday, a wet period is forecast to begin late Monday and continue through the remainder of the work week. Temperatures are expected to remain warm enough for the precipitation to fall as rain rather than snow.

Chicago’s January 2023 Stats

Month ends with well-above normal temps, above normal precipitation, but below normal snowfall…