With temps falling into the teens and lower 20s, factoring in NW winds gusting 20 to 30 mph—wind chills will drop into the single-digits much of the Chicago area

Friday wind advisory Chicago areawide

A wind advisory was in effect for the entire Chicago area Friday and Friday night, the pressure gradient tightened and SSW winds strengthened. As of late afternoon the highest wind gusts were recorded at Midway and Pontiac, hitting 45 and 43 mph respectively.