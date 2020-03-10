A chaotic but tolerable forecast period

Dear Tom, I have read that the number of birds is decreasing greatly. Is this true? Thomas Mallaken, Chicago Dear Thomas, Unfortunately, it is true. The number of wild birds has decreased by almost one-third over the past 50 years. About 2.9 billion birds have disappeared across the United States and Canada. Researchers indicate that habitat destruction and the use of pesticides as the primary causes of bird loss. Pesticides can sicken birds and wipe out the insects that many birds eat. "Birds are the quintessential indicators of environmental health, the canaries in the coal mine. They're telling us it's urgent to take action to ensure our planet can continue to sustain wildlife and people," says Peter Marra, a Georgetown University co-author of a new study that has shocked scientists and conservationists.