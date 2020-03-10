Cooler temperatures for forecast for Tuesday, then warmer again Wednesday and Thursday, and cooler again Friday and Saturday. This sounds like the area will be experiencing wide temperature swings, but in reality the day-to-day temperature variations are expected to be only a few degrees, with the exception of a 15-degree drop in high temperatures from Thursday into Friday.
Along with the temperature fluctuations will be a chance of showers (ending early Tuesday morning) and again Wednesday morning, Thursday afternoon and night and a Saturday. A little light snow is also possible on Wednesday and again Saturday. But again, precipitation is forecast to be on the light side through the entire seven day forecast period.
A chaotic but tolerable forecast period
Cooler temperatures for forecast for Tuesday, then warmer again Wednesday and Thursday, and cooler again Friday and Saturday. This sounds like the area will be experiencing wide temperature swings, but in reality the day-to-day temperature variations are expected to be only a few degrees, with the exception of a 15-degree drop in high temperatures from Thursday into Friday.