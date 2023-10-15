Scattered showers are possible at kickoff for the Bears game. The chance of showers is 40%. It will be breezy with north winds 15-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

We could have waves from 6 to 9 feet, occasionally up to 12 feet through Sunday. Check out this shot of Edgewater Beach Saturday evening showing one round of waves after another:

The fall colors forecast hasn’t changed since last week for the Chicago area. We look around and see just partial color out there.

Temperature and Precipitation Trend

CoCoRaHS has several goals:

To provide accurate high-quality precipitation data and increase the density of data available throughout the country by encouraging volunteer weather observing and encourage volunteers to participate in meteorological science and increasing their awareness about the weather. To become a CoCoRaHS contributor you can visit their website to sign up.