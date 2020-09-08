90 degrees one day, snow the next: Wild weather in Colorado and Wyoming

Snow comes to Colorado and Wyoming after 90 degrees only yesterday.

Temps area as much as 50-degrees colder than 24 hours ago so to call what’s happened in the West and up and down the front slopes of the Rockies “jarring” is a bit of an understatement.

Snow flies in the Denver area and is accumulating significantly.

Huge temp drops are no stranger to the Denver area and other front slope locations. Cold air is dense and sweeps down the comparatively flat landscape of the Plains, butting up against the Rockies as it does–and it can move at jawdropping speed–racing from the Dakotas and Montana all the way to Texas and the Gulf Coast in a day’s time.

Temps today in sections of eastern Wyoming and Colorado are 40 to 50-degrees and colder than 24 hours ago.

But, but with a rapidity just under than which introduced the chill, the cold temps will depart in coming days.