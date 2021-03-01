60 degree day in sight as mild weather continues

The opening two weeks of march to be dominated by above normal temps and season’s first 60s is possible next week

Mild temps aren’t always uniform this time of year. There’s plenty of room for temps to vary. But Chicago’s fastest warming month of the year appears off to a start in its opening weeks likely to live up to it fast warming reputation with warmer than normal overall temps as the new month gets underway.

This doesn’t mean cold air’s over yet. Nor are we free of the threat of snow. But there sure is no sign of either cold air or snow in our future for the forseeable future.

Longer days and more direct sunset all but assure we’re not see anything near as cold as the chill we experienced only a little more than a week ago.

