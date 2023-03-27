Spring rollercoaster ahead for Chicago this week to include everything from snow showers, mild 60+ degree temps for the first time in 2023 and possible severe thunderstorms

GOOD FRIDAY, 1964— 59th ANNIVERSARY OF THE ALASKA EARTHQUAKE

The largest earthquake ever recorded in the U.S. and North America

The second largest earthquake ever recorded on earth: 9.2

Courtesy of the U.S. Geological Survey

Pam Grimes and I reported on this in a program we produced and aired on WGN entitled “Tsunamis on American Shores” which we ran on the one year anniversary of the deadly 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami which killed more than 227,000.

It struck as Alaskans were sitting down to dinner (5:36pm March 27, 1964) unleashing a swarm of tsunamis which were responsible for most of the 138 deaths attributed to the mammoth quake which had the Needle in Seattle, WA swaying violently and was felt in all but a handful of states. It’s tsunamis devastated Hilo in Hawaii and resulted in deaths as far away as Crescent City, California

Calculated travel time map for the tectonic tsunami produced by the 1964 Prince William Sound earthquake in Alaska. Tsunami Travel Times computed using Tsunami Travel Times[9] software v3.1 (P. Wessel). The map does not show the height or strength of the waves, only the calculated travel times. Red: 1- to 4-hour arrival times Yellow: 5- to 6-hour arrival times Green: 7- to 14-hour arrival times Blue: 15- to 21-hour arrival times. Courtesy: Wikipedia

The rails in this approach to a railroad bridge near the head of Turnagain Arm, southeast of Anchorage, were torn from their ties and buckled laterally by movement of the riverbanks during a massive earthquake on March 27, 1964. The bridge was also compressed and developed a hump from vertical buckling. The rails in this approach to a railroad bridge near the head of Turnagain Arm, southeast of Anchorage, were torn from their ties and buckled laterally by movement of the riverbanks during a massive earthquake on March 27, 1964. The bridge was also compressed and developed a hump from vertical buckling. Source U.S. Geological Survey

Damage to Fourth Avenue, en:Anchorage, Alaska, caused by the Good Friday Earthquake. Collapse of Fourth Avenue near C Street in Anchorage due to a landslide caused by the earthquake. Before the shock, the sidewalk on the left, which is in the graben, was at street level on the right. The graben subsided 11 feet in response to 14 feet of horizontal movement. Source: U.S. Army

SUB-NORMAL HIGH TEMPERATURE STREAK TO REACH 8 DAYS BEFORE THE MILDEST TEMPERATURES OF 2023 ARRIVE ON FRIDAY

Chicago’s high temperatures

Forecast high temperatures — how far from normal?

BRIEF PERIOD OF SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING

A cold front will push through the area early Wednesday, along with some upper-level support aloft, to produce a brief period of snow showers. Little or no accumulation is expected.

Pocket of strong winds aloft to create “lift” to help produce Wednesday’s brief snow showers

2023’s WARMEST TEMPERATURES TO DATE LIKELY FRIDAY, BUT THE WARMTH COULD COME WITH A PRICE IN THE FORM OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS

Friday’s mid-afternoon temperature snapshot

Warmest, most humid air of 2023 to date to help fuel power t-storms

NOAA-STORM PREDICTION CENTER SEVERE OUTLOOK FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT—A rather high 30% assessment from the SPC (Storm Prediction Center) suggests high-end severe weather potential across a wide geographic region. Specific details will be refined in coming days.

PRECIPITATION FORECAST THROUGH SATURDAY—Another healthy rain/t-storm set-up expected with Friday’s springlike warmth. Rainfall totals could exceed 1” across portions of the Chicago area