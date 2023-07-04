Area maximum temperatures on July 4th reach as high as 94 degrees—heat indices top out at 98 degrees Wednesday to reach steamy 90s again threatening severe weather in parts of the area from 5 to 11 PM Wednesday; 20+ degree temp pullback hits Thursday; next rains due in clusters Saturday and Monday, ebbing Sunday
- Highs reached 92 degrees at both O’Hare and Midway—2nd warmest day of 2023 to date
- Warmest July 4th in five years—93 degrees in 2018
“ACTINOFORM” clouds
- The reference to “ACTINOFORM” clouds appeared in a post by meteorological satellite researcher, Scott Bachmeier (https://twitter.com/CIMSS_Satellite) out of CIMSS (the Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Studies) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
- Bachmeier had spotted these “FEATHERY APPEARING” clouds on animated satellite imagery riding the low level easterly trade winds toward the Hawaiian Islands
- The “TRADE WINDS” are the prevailing low-latitude winds for which Hawaii and tropical locations are so well known. These warm winds flow from east to west across the tropics and the Hawaiian Islands and occur on Earth on either side of the equator. It’s the moisture they carry which makes the east side of the Hawaii’s Islands so wet frequently wet. (https://www.hawaiilife.com/blog/hawaiis-winds/)
- Bachmeier’s reference to “ACTINOFORM CLOUDS” sent me scurrying to understand just what those are. It turns out, NASA posted a wonderful explanation of ACTINOFORM CLOUDS back in January 2020. You see them in this weather satellite photo which accompanied the article.
- They take on the appearance of “flowery blooms” in the low-level clouds—or, as the article states, they appear “leaflike” or like “spokes on a wheel.” The NASA article describing them is entitled, “Cloud Rosettes in the Sky.” The cloud structure they exhibit is more formally described as arrays of clouds with “radial arms.” Precisely why they take on this appearance isn’t well understood. They can be 180 miles across. The satellite image with this post was captured by NASA’s MODIS instrument on board that agency’s AQUA polar (low altitude) orbiting weather satellite.
- NASA says the term “ACTINOFORM” is: “Derived from the Greek word meaning ‘ray,’ actinoform clouds are comprised of a collection of shallow clouds that organize themselves in a distinct, radial structure—in other words as clouds arranged in bands radiating out from a central point.
AHEAD WEDNESDAY—THE WEATHER HEADLINES
THOUSANDS HEADED TO AREA BEACHES FOR THE 4th OF JULY AS CHICAGO’S HIGH AIRPORT HIGHS REACHED IN THE 90s
- A 90 degree or hotter July 4th high temperature has occurred here 6 times since 2000—and has occurred on July 4s roughly 2 out of 10 years. Several thundery downpours popped late in the day but impacted only a fraction of the area, even though their downpours were briefly heavy.
- Back to the 90s Wednesday, but with a severe weather threat in the 5 to 11 PM time frame Wednesday afternoon and evening; temperature pullback topping 20 degrees to occur Thursday
- Temps may reach 95 Wednesday afternoon as dew points creep to within striking distance of 70 degrees. That could prove an explosive mix. Modeling suggests 60 to 80% chance of thunderstorms erupting in the unstable afternoon environment and evening, and STORM PREDICTION CENTER (SPC) severe weather forecasters generate a LEVEL 2 SEVERE WEATHER RISK on the 5-level risk assessment scale used by SPC forecasters. That’s not “through the roof,” but it is certainly high enough to warrant monitoring developments in the afternoon. Working in these storms favor when it comes to severe weather is the fact they’ll pop near the period of peak heating as temps aloft begin cooling and overhead jet stream winds come into the mix. You know the drill. With strong winds aloft, the storm they guide will move along at a pretty good clip. At the same time, the towering cumulonimbus clouds expected to blossom over portions of the area will reach into this strong upper wind field where they will be able to “mix” that wind energy to the surface in the heavier storms contributing to the strength of the wind gusts these storms may produce.
- While heavier storms are likely to produce locally heavy downpours, they—unlike the weather system which drenched the area with record rains Sunday—won’t linger long enough to produce flooding rains. What later Wednesday’s storms may do is generate hail. The storms on the incoming front produce scores of large hail reports across the Plains Tuesday.
- Next, rains put in appearances in clusters the the Saturday to Monday night time frame. An “ABOVE NORMAL” overall precip pattern appears in Chicago’s future over the coming 2 weeks. This hardly suggests it will rain constantly, but multiple model rainfall estimates produce ABOVE NORMAL precip tallies. If true, this suggest rains could make some progress in alleviating the SEVERE DROUGHT CONDITIONS which have dogged our region for months.
- An in-house examination of rainfall projections, which as I’ve stressed here on a number of occasions, are best used as TREND INDICATORS since amounts vary so widely in warm season rain-producing systems. Estimates of potential total rainfall from the present through early next Tuesday place potential rainfall in the 0.40 to 1.60” range, which would come out to 50% to as much as 200% normal. Thunderstorms get involved in warm season rain system and are more than capable of produce locally heavier totals.
- Current thinking brings a rain system into the area Saturday and or Saturday night, thins coverage then increases it in the Monday/Monday night time frame. So, it will be that period which will garner attention as we move through the coming week.