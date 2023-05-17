Pneumonia front to send Tuesday evening temps crashing 20 to 30° in several hours

A strong southbound cold shifted winds NNE in Chicago and with the flow arrived after a “full fetch” trip down the length of Lake Michigan over its still chilly waters. Temps took a dive, falling from the low 80s to the low and mid 50s by 9 to 10 pm Tuesday evening.

200 fires burning in Canada and smoke aloft off the fires modeled to show up in Chicago area skies lending our skies a hazy orange appearance in coming days

We’ve been following smoke off Canadian wildfires into the Midwest. The plume of smoke, heaviest early today over the North Woods area of the Midwest, is settling southward and modeled to linger with aloft over the Chicago area in coming days. It’s likely to come off to ground based observers as a a hazy orange-hued veil in the skies above.

WARMER PATTERN TAKING HOLD NEXT WEEK INTO THE FOLLOWING WEEK

While Wednesday is to be cool–hovering in the low to mid 60s inland but in the 50s along Lake Michigan, temps are to recover to more seasonable levels (normal highs this time of year are in low 70s; normal lows in the upper 40s and low 50s) the remainder of the week and through the coming weekend.

If it’s warm weather you’ve been waiting for, a significantly warmer pattern continues to be advertised by our numerical models. In fact, while this week may finish close to a degree below normal, NEXT WEEK is to average nearly 10-degrees warm–THAT’S A BIG CHANGE–and 6-degrees above normal. It would appear 80s are in the cards here in much of the area from Tuesday forward next week if current forecast trends hold.

