Dear Tom,

It seems that 1967 was a bad weather year for Chicago. Can you highlight some of the biggest weather stories?

—Marcelline Ricker, Downers Grove

Dear Marcelline,

1967 was a poster year for bad weather in the Chicago area. Of course, the biggest stories were the 23.0 inch “Big Snow” of Jan. 26-27 and the deadly April 21 tornadoes. That day ten twisters were spawned, including three F-4 tornadoes that hit Oak Lawn, Belvidere and Lake Zurich, resulting in 58 fatalities. However, the year also produced a white-out blizzard on Feb. 23 and an early-season 4.4-inch snowstorm on Oct. 26-27. In addition, there were several severe thunderstorm occurrences throughout the year that produced, high winds, hail, and flooding rains. There was even a severe thunderstorm on a 65-degree Jan. 24, two days before the start of the crippling snowstorm.