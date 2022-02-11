1967 was a bad weather year for Chicago

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dear Tom,
It seems that 1967 was a bad weather year for Chicago. Can you highlight some of the biggest weather stories?
—Marcelline Ricker, Downers Grove

Dear Marcelline,
1967 was a poster year for bad weather in the Chicago area. Of course, the biggest stories were the 23.0 inch “Big Snow” of Jan. 26-27 and the deadly April 21 tornadoes. That day ten twisters were spawned, including three F-4 tornadoes that hit Oak Lawn, Belvidere and Lake Zurich, resulting in 58 fatalities. However, the year also produced a white-out blizzard on Feb. 23 and an early-season 4.4-inch snowstorm on Oct. 26-27. In addition, there were several severe thunderstorm occurrences throughout the year that produced, high winds, hail, and flooding rains. There was even a severe thunderstorm on a 65-degree Jan. 24, two days before the start of the crippling snowstorm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News