Watching for storms forming to the southwest

With a Tornado Watch in effect until 9PM CDT to our south and west in Illinois (yellow-shaded counties on the headlined map) and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 8PM EDT to our southeast in Indiana (light red-shaded counties on the headlined map) Chicago is still in a wait and see mode late this Saturday afternoon. At 4PM CDT scattered light showers and a few isolated non-severe thunderstorms were widely scattered across the Chicago area – northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana.

The area of most concern to us is the Tornado Watch area where storms could move out of Missouri or develop in Illinois and move rapidly (50 to 60 mph) northeast. Storms could also begin to intensify over our area from now on into the evening hours. Far west and southern Chicago area counties – Lee, LaSalle, Livingston, Ford and Iroquois Counties are included in the Tornado Watch.

The synoptic weather situation remains the same with a deepening low pressure in Iowa and associated warm front moving north out of central Illinois and cold front approaching from the west – note the 7PM CDT forecast synoptic map below.

Synoptic Forecast Map for 7PM CDT

Regional Weather Radar Mosaic