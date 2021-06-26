LIVE RADAR: Tornado watch in effect for portions of Illinois, Indiana as severe weather hits Chicago

Weather

CHICAGO — Tornado sirens briefly went off Saturday afternoon as severe weather hit the Chicago area, prompting warnings and for residents to seek shelter.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch until 7 p.m. Saturday for Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kankakee and Will counties in Illinois.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Cook County until 1:30 p.m.

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Tornado Watch for portions of 
     Central and Northeast Illinois
     Northwest Indiana
     Southwest Lower Michigan
     Lake Michigan

   * Effective this Saturday afternoon and evening from 1205 PM
     until 700 PM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     A couple tornadoes possible
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
     Scattered large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible

   SUMMARY...Isolated rotating storms have begun to develop over
   central and northeast Illinois.  This trend may continue through the
   afternoon, with the potential for damaging wind gusts or isolated
   tornadoes in the strongest cells.

   The tornado watch area is approximately along and 50 statute miles
   north and south of a line from 35 miles west northwest of Decatur IL
   to 35 miles north of Lansing MI. For a complete depiction of the
   watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU1).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for
   tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch
   area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for
   threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements
   and possible warnings.

TORNADO WARNING

…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL LIVINGSTON…EAST CENTRAL LA SALLE AND SOUTHERN GRUNDY COUNTIES… At 1201 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Dwight, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD…Tornado. SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include… Dwight, Gardner, Mazon, Cornell, South Wilmington, Ransom, Verona and Kinsman. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Region highlighted in red represents tornado warning area. Dark red polygon represents flash flood warning.
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
  Eastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois...
  Central DuPage County in northeastern Illinois...
  Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois...

* Until 615 PM CDT.

* At 1218 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
  heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
  have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
  shortly.

  HAZARD...Flash flooding.

  SOURCE...Doppler radar.

  IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams,
           urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as
           well as other poor drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
  Chicago, Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Cicero, Evanston,
  Bolingbrook, Skokie, Des Plaines, Orland Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn,
  Wheaton, Oak Park, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Ohare
  Airport, Romeoville and Plainfield.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the
warned area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

A Flash Flood Warning means rapid-onset flooding is imminent or may
already be occurring. Persons along creeks, drainage ditches, and
other waterways should take immediate precautions to protect life
and property.

