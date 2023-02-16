WATCHING WINTER LIVE — While Thursday is bringing varying degrees of snow to the Chicago area, an even more active weather pattern next week could produce multiple snow days.

Check out Watching Winter Live for an interactive breakdown of current computer modeling. WGN’s Chip Brewster will be joined by WHO-TV meteorologist Gabe Prough to dig into the data.

Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center

This week’s show topics included:

The snow and thunder storms making their way across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic right now

A plunge of arctic air is coming

This weekend looks calm across the country

Next week brings a much more active pattern with multiple snow / rain chances

Have a question or comment for the team? Send it in using the form below and they’ll bring it into the live conversation next week.