Watch for few slick spots/patchy dense fog early this Monday morning

If out and about early this Monday morning, you may encounter a few slick spots and patches of dense fog, so watch your step and drive with extra caution. The snow is moving off to the east, but residual slick spots remain, especially on untreated sidewalks and side roads, as temperatures are dropping below the 32-degree mark, even into the mid and upper 20s in westernmost sections of our area. With temperatures and dew-points within a degree of each other patchy dense fog could also cause problems at some locations, temporarily cutting visibility down to a quarter-mile or less.

Conditions should improve by mid-morning, as readings gradually rebound back into the lower and middle 30s area-wide.