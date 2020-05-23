Warmest weekend since August – but storms possible too

Just in time for the holiday weekend it will be the warmest weekend in 41 weeks.

Warm weather has been in short supply so far this year. Through Friday, May 22, only one day has reached or exceeded 80 degrees – April 7, compared to the normal of 5 days by this point in the spring.

But, that’s about to change in a big way.

Five and possibly as much as six of the next seven days will feature summer-like 80-degree or warmer temperatures. The only exception will be on the immediate lakeshore, where localized breezes could keep readings a tad lower than the rest of the metro area.

The coming weekend will feature the warmest set of temperatures in the 41 weeks since last August 10-11.

The warmth and surging humidity levels will also lead to the development of more scattered thunderstorms. This will be almost a daily occurrence, primarily during the warmer part of the day.

But it’s worth noting that most hours will be rain-free, allowing sufficient time for Memorial Day barbecues and other socially distant outdoor activities.

