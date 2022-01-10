Warmer Tuesday on the way after bitter cold

Clear skies and bitter cold temps overnight. Dangerous wind chills. Winds: W 5-10 mph. Lows near zero. Wind chills zero to (-10).

Tuesday Forecast: Sunny and not as cold. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High 29.

Extended outlook calls for temps to get into the mid to upper 30s for Wed/Thu with lots of winter sunshine. More clouds on Friday with a chance of evening precipitation. Most likely a rain/snow mix. Saturday precipitation looks like some light snow. Sunnier on Sunday. 

