Area rivers were all in a slow fall Thursday. Minor flooding continued on segments of the Fox River at Algonquin and Montgomery and the Des Plaines River at Russell and Gurnee. All but the Des Plaines at Gurnee should fall below flood by Friday – the Des Plaines dropping below flood at Gurnee on Saturday. A Flood Advisory for just under bankfull flow is in effect for the Rock River at Dixon and the Pecatonica River at Shirland. River segments under Flood Warnings/Advisories are depicted by green on the headlined map