Warmer more humid air brings increasing chances of showers/t-storms Monday

With dew-points now in the upper 60s – even lower 70s in spots, there will be a decidedly more humid feel today. This increase in moisture along with the slow approach of low pressure out of southern Missouri will give widespread cloudiness and an increasing chance of showers and possibility a few thunderstorms across the Chicago area.

A band of showers just south of Chicago this morning is expected to work its way slowly north with increasing odds of a few thunderstorms this afternoon. Because the individual shower cells will be moving slowly, generally to the northeast, the duration of rain (much-needed in some locations, especially north of Interstate-80) could be extended.

Below are the current Regional Weather Radar map and maps showing the forecast probability of a thunderstorm within 12 miles of a given location. Generally speaking, the probabilities run in the 10 to 20 percent range (brown-shaded areas on the maps) across our area today.

Current Regional Weather Radar

Probability of Thunderstorms 11AM – 3PM CDT

Probability of thunderstorms 3PM – 7PM CDT

Probability of thunderstorms 7PM – 11PM CDT