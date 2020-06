As Sunday night comes on, it’s clear this weekend has won no awards here in Chicago for warmth as daytime highs have been at early May levels.

There are warmer days ahead mid- and late-week. Temperatures will rise to the 90-degree territory by Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Looking back at where we’ve been the past two days, Saturday produced 66 and 52-degree extremes, coming in 9-degrees below normal; Sunday’s extremes were similar at 68 and 53-degrees, averaging 8-degrees below normal.