Warm start to March: What a difference a year makes

The opening week of March is running a staggering 23 degrees warmer than the same period last year, and it’s about to get even better this weekend.

Mostly sunny skies and warming temperatures are on tap this weekend after a chilly start early Saturday morning. Sunday promises to bring the warmest temperatures of 2020 to date and the mildest readings since last October.

While modest cooling is expected next week, temperatures are forecast to remain above normal, uninterrupted, through at least the middle of the month.