CHICAGO — A warm and windy Saturday with highs around 20 degrees above average. Expect to see a good mixture of sunshine and clouds throughout the day.

Southerly winds are helping usher in the warmer air and will pick up by the afternoon. Expect sustained winds between 20 and 30 miles per hour with gusts near 40.

Temperatures expected to hit the low 80s across Chicago and northwest Indiana.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Overnight we’ll stay warmer than average with lows only dropping to the mid 60s.

Chances of showers return after midnight and will stick with us throughout Sunday.

By Sunday afternoon, we could see some thunderstorms develop, with severe potential.

Highs Sunday will not be quite as warm, in the low 70s.