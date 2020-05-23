Warm holiday weekend with possible storms

There is warmer weather on tap for the Memorial Day weekend, but there is also a risk of storms. The greatest risk for storm coverage will be later Saturday evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the Chicago area to a level 3 of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms. All forms of severe weather are possible, including a higher than normal potential for possible tornadoes. This does not mean everyone will see a tornado, but the atmosphere may be conducive to see a few twisters.

In addition to strong storms capable of large hail/damaging winds, brief heavy downpours will be possible, but this will not be a repeat of the flooding rains of a week ago.

The highest risk appears to be after 3 or 4 p.m. through 8 or 9 p.m. Saturday.

