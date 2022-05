TODAY: Partly sunny, rain and thunderstorms in the morning & late day and evening, windy, SSW 15-25 G40. High: 84

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, thunderstorms, NNW 5-10 G25. Low: 58

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy, morning thunderstorms, late day and evening thunderstorm chance, NE 5-10. 63/57

For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.