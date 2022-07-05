CHICAGO — After some active weather early Tuesday morning, fairly calm conditions follow through early afternoon.

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs into the low to mid 90s with cooler temperatures along the lakefront.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Heat index values will reach up to 109 for some locations. A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon until 8 p.m. Tuesday. By the late afternoon and evening our next chance of storms is already rolling in.

Potential for strong to severe storms that could linger overnight into early Wednesday morning.

We’ll keep the potential for thunderstorms in the forecast for much of the rest of the work week with calmer weather coming in just in time for the weekend.