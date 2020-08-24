Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory until 9:45PM for northwestern Cook County

Weather

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for...
  Northwestern Cook County in northeastern Illinois...

* Until 945 PM CDT.

* At 751 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
  thunderstorms. Up to two inches of rain have fallen over a very
  localized area near Hoffman Estates and Schaumburg, with an
  additional one to two inches possible due to this slow moving
  thunderstorm. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in
  the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
  Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatine, Mount Prospect, Hoffman
  Estates, Hanover Park, Elk Grove Village, Rolling Meadows, Roselle,
  Bensenville, Wood Dale, Itasca, Inverness, South Barrington and
  Medinah.

