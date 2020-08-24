Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory until 9:45PM for northwestern Cook County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for... Northwestern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 751 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Up to two inches of rain have fallen over a very localized area near Hoffman Estates and Schaumburg, with an additional one to two inches possible due to this slow moving thunderstorm. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatine, Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Hanover Park, Elk Grove Village, Rolling Meadows, Roselle, Bensenville, Wood Dale, Itasca, Inverness, South Barrington and Medinah.

