Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory until 11:45AM CDT this Sunday morning

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving east across the Chicago area early this Sunday morning in advance of a cold front pushing east across northern Illinois. Showers and thunderstorms are moving east at about 35 mph. A few of the stronger storms may contain winds gusting over 40 mph, lightening, small hail and brief torrential downpours.

the front should move south of Interstate 80 and away from our area this afternoon, allowing cooler less humid air to invade the Chicago area.