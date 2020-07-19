Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory until 11:45AM CDT this Sunday morning

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for... Northern Livingston County in central Illinois... Central La Salle County in north central Illinois... Will County in northeastern Illinois... Grundy County in northeastern Illinois... Northern Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois... Southeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... Northern Lake County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 1145 AM CDT. * At 842 AM CDT, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain in extending from due to thunderstorms. this will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen. Reports of 1 to 1.5 inches in 30 minutes have occurred with these storms. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Joliet, Hammond, Gary, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Calumet City, Merrillville, Chicago Heights, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Oak Forest, Crown Point, Harvey, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Highland, Blue Island and Munster. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will make minor flooding possible, expecially along creeks, streams, and in urban areas. Ponding of water is likely on some area roadways.