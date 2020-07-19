Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for all or portions of Cook, Kankakee, Grundy, Will, LaSalle and Livingston Counties in Illinois and Lake County, Indiana until 2:45PM CDT

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for...
  Northern Livingston County in central Illinois...
  Central La Salle County in north central Illinois...
  Will County in northeastern Illinois...
  Grundy County in northeastern Illinois...
  Northern Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois...
  Southeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois...
  Northern Lake County in northwestern Indiana...

* Until 245 PM CDT.

* At 1129 AM CDT, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain
  across the area, with the highest amounts in portions of La Salle
  and Livingston county, and across portions of southern Cook County
  due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
  flooding. Up to three inches of rain have already fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
  Joliet, Hammond, Gary, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Calumet City,
  Merrillville, Chicago Heights, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart,
  Lansing, Oak Forest, Crown Point, Harvey, New Lenox, Homer Glen,
  Highland, Blue Island and Munster.

Additional rainfall of 1 inches is expected over the area. This
additional rain will make minor flooding.

