Tonight: 20% chance of early evening showers/storms, Clearing Skies. Low: 65

Interactive Radar: Track Showers & Storms here

Saturday: Increasing Clouds. High: 86, Lakeside: 74

Saturday Night: Stray evening Storm possible, Partly cloudy. Low: 67

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High: 87, lakeside: 74

Monday: Increasing Clouds, 40% chance of showers/storms. High: 88, Lakeside: 83

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy, 40% chance of showers/storms. High: 88, lakeside: 80