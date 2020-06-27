Updated Severe Weather reports – late Friday afternoon/evening

3:18 PM…3/4 inch hail at 1 mile SSW of Rolling Meadows (Cook County)

5:33 PM…3/4 inch hail 6 miles east of Oregon (Ogle county)

6:29 PM…Funnel clouds in SW Winnebago County

6:37 PM…Ping pong size hail 2 mile ESE of Oregon (Ogle County)

6:37 PM…Shingles blown off house /tree limbs down Pingree Grove (Kane County)

6:37 PM…1/2 inch rain in 10-15 minutes at Randall/McDonald Rd (Kane Co)

6:40 PM…Trees down near Castle Rock State Park SSW of Oregon (Ogle Co)

6:44 PM… Large trees down Genoa (DeKalb county)

6:44 PM…Trees down on house/downed trees Castellan Sub.W of Dixon(Lee Co)

6:44 PM…Power out in Nelson (Lee County)

6:35 PM…Power out, trees down Burlington/Empire Rd Campton Hills (Kane Co)

7:04 PM…O’Hare Airport wind gusts 53 mph (Cook County)

7:10PM…Strong winds/power outages in Addison area (DuPage Co)

Additional Reports… 6:30PM…Trees down Freed Rd and Peace Rd in Sycamore (DeKalb Co)

7:06PM…Large tree down on car Diversey/75th in near Elmwood park (Cook Co)

7:26PM…54 mph winds 3Mi NE of Navy Pier (Lake Michigan)

7:41PM…72 mph winds at WLPO in Peru …large trees down/corn flattened

7:48PM…1.25-inches rain measured 3PM-7:45PM Elgin (Kane Co)

7:51PM…Large trees down in Wood Dale (DuPage Co)

7:57PM…Trees down and power outages in Newark (Kendall Co)

7:59PM…wind gusts to 48 mph at Midway Airport (Cook Co)

8:06PM…Several snapped power poles..Sleepy Hollow /Randall Road (Kane Co)

8:08PM…2-ft diameter tree down blocked road in Somonauk (DeKalb Co)

8:13PM…58 mph winds at Gary Airport (Lake Co, IN)

8:15PM…71 mph winds at Morris/Washburn Airport (Grundy Co)

8:45PM…Large tree down, Beecher (Will Co)

9PM…70 mph wind/tree limbs down in South haven (Porter Co IN)

9:32PM…trees blocking road – 1 mi west Tonica (LaSalle Co)



