Mesoscale Discussion 1734 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0348 PM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022 Areas affected...Northern IL into southern WI Concerning...Severe Thunderstorm Watch 524... Valid 282048Z - 282215Z The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 524 continues. SUMMARY...The threat for damaging wind gusts and a tornado or two will continue through the afternoon. DISCUSSION...At 2045Z, an arc of convection is spreading northeastward across northern IL and southern WI, in conjunction with an MCV now moving across far eastern IA. Measured wind gusts have thus far been sub-severe in association with these storms, though a few reports of tree damage have been noted. Moderate buoyancy (MLCAPE of 1500-2000 J/kg) will help to maintain storm intensity as storms spread toward the Chicago/Milwaukee areas by late afternoon/early evening. Relatively steep low-level lapse rates and 30-40 kt of flow in the 1-3 km layer (as noted in KDVN and KLOT VWPs) will continue to support a threat of damaging winds. Also, despite the primarily linear convective mode, favorable low-level moisture/buoyancy and modestly enhanced low-level shear may support a brief tornado or two with any embedded mesovortices.

