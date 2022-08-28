Mesoscale Discussion 1734
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   0348 PM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

   Areas affected...Northern IL into southern WI

   Concerning...Severe Thunderstorm Watch 524...

   Valid 282048Z - 282215Z

   The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 524
   continues.

   SUMMARY...The threat for damaging wind gusts and a tornado or two
   will continue through the afternoon.

   DISCUSSION...At 2045Z, an arc of convection is spreading
   northeastward across northern IL and southern WI, in conjunction
   with an MCV now moving across far eastern IA. Measured wind gusts
   have thus far been sub-severe in association with these storms,
   though a few reports of tree damage have been noted. Moderate
   buoyancy (MLCAPE of 1500-2000 J/kg) will help to maintain storm
   intensity as storms spread toward the Chicago/Milwaukee areas by
   late afternoon/early evening. Relatively steep low-level lapse rates
   and 30-40 kt of flow in the 1-3 km layer (as noted in KDVN and KLOT
   VWPs) will continue to support a threat of damaging winds. Also,
   despite the primarily linear convective mode, favorable low-level
   moisture/buoyancy and modestly enhanced low-level shear may support
   a brief tornado or two with any embedded mesovortices.