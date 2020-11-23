Up to 3 inches of snow likely for some parts of Chicago area by Tuesday

CHICAGO — A possibility for snow is in the forecast late Monday.

A low pressure system is approaching the Chicago area from the west. The storm will bring a wide range of weather across the country.

Severe storms are expected in the central Mississippi River Valley and plains Monday night.

In the Chicago area, where temperatures will be colder, rain is expected to pull into the area after midnight. Dropping temperatures during the late overnight will allow for this rain to change over to snow.

Temperatures are expected to warm back into the 40s by lunchtime Tuesday, so snow should change to rain during the day. A snowy morning commute, however, will be possible with models showing less than 1/2 inch accumulation possible Monday night.

Up to nearly three inches of snow is possible in areas north and northwest of Chicago before Tuesday evening.

