

An Arctic cold-source air mass is entrenched over the Midwest, Great Lakes and Chicago area this frigid Friday morning. The deep low pressure system that brought this bitter cold is centered over southern Ontario and will be slowly moving north this weekend with a gradually weakening pressure gradient and subsequently slow tail off of our winds. Temps will also slowly moderate.

This morning lowest temperatures were generally uniform across our area – minus 10 was the lowest temp recorded at several area airport locations. Wind chills were also very uniform – minus 40 was the coldest reported at the Aurora/Sugar Grove airport. Strong winds out of the west gusted well into the 40s at many locations, highest were in NW Indiana, a 51 mph gust at Gary and 48 mph at Valparaiso.

List of area airports –lowest temp/coldest wind chills/peak wind gusts (mph)

Aurora/Sugar Grove… -10/ -40/ 47

Morris/Washburn… -9/ -38/ 41

Du Page/West Chicago… -9/ -38/ 43

Freeport… -10/ -36/ 33

Lansing… -9/ -37/ 39

Kankakee… -9/ -38/ 43

Joliet… -7/ -31/ 35

Romeoville/Lewis Univ… -9/ -39/ 45

Midway… -9/ -36/ 46

O’Hare… -8/ -34/ 40

Pontiac… -9/ -38/ 44

Palwaukee/Wheeling… -8/ -35/ 43

Rockford… -10/ -37/ 46

Rochelle… -10/ -39/ 43

Sterling/Rock Falls… -7/ -38/ 43

Waukegan… -10/ -32/ 40

Peru/Ottawa… -8/ -31/ 45



NW Indiana:

Gary… -8/ -37/ 51

Rensselaer… -9/ -38/ 43

Valparaiso… -9/ -37/ 48

SE Wisconsin

Kenosha… -8/ -36/ 45

Janesville… -9/ -38/ 35



Missing reports from DeKalb and Burlington/Lake Geneva