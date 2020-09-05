Two rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms possible Sunday

The National Storm Prediction Center has positioned northern Illinois and NW Indiana including Chicago in a Slight Risk for Severe storms Sunday (see yellow-shaded area on the headlined map).

Overnight a convective complex of strong to severe thunderstorms is likely to develop over northern Iowa and southern Minnesota and move east-southeast – reaching the western portions of the Chicago area during the pre-dawn hours, spreading across the remainder of the area during the forenoon and then gradually end from the west. Damaging winds and localized downpours will probably be the main threat.

Gusty southwest winds will continue to pull warm moist unstable air into our area Sunday, and as a cold front approaches from the northwest overnight, a band of strong to severe thunderstorms may break out along and ahead of the frontal system. These storms could move into our area during the evening into the overnight hours – the primary threats being damaging winds, hail, heavy downpours and even a possible tornado or two. These storms should move off to the southeast of our area early Monday.