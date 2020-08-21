Two Gulf of Mexico hurricanes possible next week

Wow! Two hurricanes simultaneously in the Gulf of Mexico next week? It’s possible. That’s never happened before.

But it’s not yet a done deal. Still it’s possible.

All eyes in the meteorological community will be taking in developments across the tropics in the coming week because we really have a fascinating, possibly historic yet very complex situation suggested by our computer forecast models.



What’s being suggested at the moment is we could conceivably see two hurricanes simultaneously churning across the Gulf of Mexico. This isn’t a done deal but it’s being suggested as a possibility early next week.

Complicating the scenario are potential interactions by the two systems with land. Anyone who has followed tropical system knows how incredibly critical that is to tropical system which rely on a supply of energy supplied by warm ocean waters. Land masses interfere with that supply. They also introduce frictional forces which mess up tropical circulations.





The two systems involved are Tropical Storm Laura which is 1385 miles southeast of Miami in the Atlantic and Tropical Depression #14 which may become Tropical Storm Marico in fairly short order.

At least a portion of Laura’s circulation may grind across Puerto Rico, Hispanola and even northern Cuba in coming days.

The precise impact on that storm’s wind field remains to be seen but that’s an absolutely critical factor.

One model, and it stands alone at the moment, keeps Laura over open water and “threads the needle” sending the storm between Florida and Cuba and therefore over warm tropical ocean waters with minimal contact with land. That model has Laura emerging early next week as a powerhouse Catgory 4 hurricane in the eastern Gulf.

that’s hardly the consensus forecast. In fact, far from it.

Most other models, and there’s quite a group of them, and most importantly the official forecast from the National Hurricane Center are currently generating winds of tropical storm or minimal hurricane strength – at least into early next week.

NHC is underscoring the elevated level of uncertainty which forecasts of Laura’s potential intensity brings to the table. Tropical Storm Laura’s intensity is far from a settled matter. What’s offered now is an educated best guess.



The second system, now identified at Tropical Depression 14 but potentially headed toward becoming Tropical Storm Marco, also has issued with land contact.

Its circulation has a rendezvous with both Central America and the Yucatan in its future. It’s after it clears the Yucatan and heads out over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico than one model spins it up into a 100 mph Catagory 2 hurricane.

But there again, other models put wind speeds in the tropical storm or minimal hurricane range and so does the official National Hurricane Center forecast which puts top sustained winds around 75 mph. Once again, NHC is stressing how preliminary that estimate is. Intensity forecasts by their very nature are dicey propositions and much work in underway (and has been in recent years) to improve those forecasts.

Fujiwhara effect

Here’s one potentially fascinating possibility which may arise if two hurricanes actually do make it out over open Gulf of Mexico waters early next week.

It’s called the Fujiwhara effect, named for the Japanese researcher Sakuhei Fujiwhara who first wrote about vorticies in water and the manner in which they interact back in 1921.

Strong tropical systems don’t combine into a single system. So you needn’t worry about the formation of some kind of “Super Hurricane.”

What does happen if they move to within 870 miles of one another and are of approximately similar strength they being to rotate about one another. Ultimately they head off in their own direction but the tracks they follow can be impacted and altered by this interaction. And, if one system is decidedly stronger than another, then the weaker system generally dies out and may even be absorbed into the strongest disturbance.



It’s simply nowhere near a certainty the Fujiwhara effect will come into play in the developing situation. It’s not even 100% certain the two system will get into the Gulf or spin up into hurricanes. But that it’s even a consideration at this point is another example of the wacky things happening in 2020!

I’ll keep you posted on developments!