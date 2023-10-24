CHICAGO — Unseasonably warm conditions Tuesday with temperatures near 80. Sunny start with building clouds and wind. Winds: SSW 15-25, G30-40 mph. Air quality in the Good category for today. High near 80.

Rain developing tonight, heavy at times overnight. Very mild temps. SSW 10-25 mph. Low near 60.

Wednesday Forecast: Morning rain tapers off, some late-day clearing and continued mild. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph. High 70.

Extended outlook calls for mild temps to continue on Thursday with highs near 70 and rain at times. Mid to low 70s on Friday with showers and gusty winds. This weekend temperatures crash into the mid to low 50s for high temps and both days have a chance of showers. Monday a chilly high of only upper 40s.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog