Tuesday Forecast: Temps near 70 with chance of showers

CHICAGO — Lots of morning clouds Tuesday, some later day clearing to partly sunny skies. Chance of sprinkles and showers, especially south of I-80 and near the lake. NE/E winds 10-20 mph. Air quality in the Good category around Chicago and most of the Midwest. Highs near 70, cooler by the lake.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies and mild tonight. Clouds return overnight. E wind 5-15 mph. Lows near 62

Wednesday Forecast: Cloudy skies Wednesday, but a dry morning and raindrops move in from the south in the form of showers and isolated thunderstorms by the afternoon. High: 74.

Extended outlook calls for a bit of a warm-up at the end of the week. Showers and thunderstorms look to last into Thursday morning. Another round of showers looks possible Friday morning. But the weekend unseasonably warm with highs getting to near 80. Normal high/low for this coming weekend is down to 65/48 for this part of autumn.