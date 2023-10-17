CHICAGO — Partly cloudy and a bit milder Tuesday. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph. Air quality is Good to Moderate today for Chicagoland. Highs near 60.

Partly cloudy tonight this evening. Increasing clouds after midnight. Winds: S 5-10 mph. Low 46.

Wednesday Forecast: More clouds Wednesday, getting breezy, with showers / t’storms arriving by evening. S 10-20, G30-35 mph. High 65.

Extended outlook calls for a soggy Thursday with high temps near 60. Mostly cloudy and some showers for Friday with highs near 60. Showers and sun for Saturday and a few showers might linger into Sunday too. Highs both days this weekend in the mid to upper 50s.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog