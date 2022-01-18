Tuesday Forecast: Temps near 40 with mostly cloudy conditions

CHICAGO — Mostly cloudy, milder and breezy conditions Tuesday. Winds: S 15-25, G30 mph. Air quality in the Good category for most of Chicago with some pockets of Moderate air quality. High: 39.

Mostly cloudy tonight and blustery. Getting colder after midnight. Winds: SW 15-25, G30 mph. Low: 37.

Wednesday Forecast: Decreasing clouds and falling temps. NW 15-25, G30 mph. Noon temp around 20.

Extended outlook calls for a mostly dry week ahead. Overnight lows on Wednesday night get into the single digits with some dangerously cold wind chills. Temps top out in the mid-teens on Thursday and not quite as cold on Friday. The weekend looks cloudier and a bit milder– a chance of some snow showers back in the forecast for late day Saturday into Sunday. Not much for accumulations, so snow lovers will continue to be disappointed in our winter so far. 60 days until the spring equinox.