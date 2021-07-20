Tuesday Forecast: Temps in upper 80s with warm and partly cloudy conditions

CHICAGO — Partly cloudy Tuesday with seasonally warm conditions.
Winds: NW 10-15. High Temps: 87, 80 near the lake
Partly cloudy tonight and breezy conditions lakeside.
Winds: NE 15-20, gusts to 30. Low Temps: mid 60s
Wednesday Forecast: Clouds and sun with cooler conditions.
Winds: NW 10-15. Temps: High 78, low 70s near the lake
Extended outlook shows a return to hot and humid weather. Pretty swampy for Friday through the weekend. Chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms with temperatures near 90. We haven’t hit 90 or warmer since July 6th. Normal high/low: 85/67. Climatologically, this part of July is our warmest part of the year for Chicagoland.