CHICAGO — Hazy sunshine and unseasonably warm Tuesday. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph. Air quality is Moderate for Chicagoland. High 88/81 lakeshore.

Partly cloudy and mild tonight. Winds: SSE 0-5 mph. Low 68.

Wednesday Forecast: Increasing clouds, breezy and warm. Chance of PM showers/t’storms. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph. High 83.

Extended outlook calls for temps to get back towards normal around 70 on Thursday with some rain at times and perhaps an iso. t’storm. We’ll enter a significantly cooler weather pattern for the end of the week and through the weekend. High temps will struggle to get to 60, overnight lows will be in the 40s and each day has a chance of isolated showers.

