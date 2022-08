CHICAGO —Mostly sunny Tuesday with isolated storms possible. Cooler lakeside, Winds: SSE 5-10 G15. High: 89/83.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy tonight. Winds: S 5-10 G30. Low: 77.

Wednesday Forecast: Mostly sunny, strong to severe storm threat in the afternoon to early evening, humid. Winds: SW 15-20 G30. High: 93.