WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 294 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 753 PM CDT MON JUN 22 2020 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 294 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS CANCELS 9 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS LIVINGSTON IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS FORD IROQUOIS IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS LA SALLE IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS COOK GRUNDY KANKAKEE KENDALL WILL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOLINGBROOK, BOURBONNAIS, CHICAGO,…