CHICAGO — Starting Tuesday morning with areas of fog, with some dense fog along the lake. This will burn off by midmorning. Clouds will clear to mostly sunny by the afternoon with light northeasterly winds.

Temperatures expected to reach the mid and upper 60s for areas inland, and upper 50s for areas lakeside. High for O’Hare expected to be 67.

Quiet conditions stick around through the next few days.

Wednesday highs will be into the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies, and low 80s with sunshine on Thursday.

Our next chance of showers is back in the forecast on Friday with hit and miss showers expected throughout the weekend.

